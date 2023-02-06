Does J.K. Rowling get money from Hogwarts Legacy sales? Answered

Hogwarts Legacy is a game set in the Harry Potter Universe. Although the game takes place a little over one hundred years before the series, it shares the same magical rules, creatures, and locations from the books and movies. Although J.K. Rowling was not a part of the game, many fans are curious if she’s going to receive any royalties for this game. Here’s what you need to know about if J.K. Rowling gets money from the Hogwarts Legacy sales.

Will J.K. Rowling get royalties from the Hogwarts Legacy game?

Given how intellectual properties work and where the money goes, we can confirm that an unknown amount of money will go to J.K. Rowling based on providing the developers, Warner Brothers, the approval to make this game and set it in the Harry Potter universe. Although it might not have any direct ties to the books or movies, J.K. Rowling will receive a part of the sales from the games, based on total or a percentage over time. How that all works is determined by contracts and agreements behind closed doors, and we cannot know the exact amount.

Related: Does Hogwarts Legacy have multiplayer or co-op? Answered

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world game, and you create a unique character that appears in this story. Your character will meet a handful of characters that have appeared in the Harry Potter books and movies, along with characters that are related to others. You can connect your Harry Potter Fan Club profile to the game to align it with your preferred character’s house and personalized wand.

These connections are everywhere. Again, it’s important to note the development team was adamant J.K. Rowling did not have any direct connection with the game, but members of her team did work with the developers to create this world and keep it linear with the books.

For anyone who does not want to support J.K. Rowling and provide her with any of the currency, we recommend against purchasing this game. This decision is entirely up to everyone on how they use their money and what they choose to play in their free time.