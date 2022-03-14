Hogwarts Legacy is getting its own State of Play this Thursday

This Thursday, we’ll be receiving more updates on Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world Harry Potter adventure, during a PlayStation State of Play. It will be our first in-depth look at the game since it was formally announced, and the State of Play is estimated to be 20 minutes, with 14 minutes of that time dedicated to gameplay.

The Hogwarts Legacy game is a highly anticipated title as fans from the Harry Potter book and movie series are eager to dive into the unknown. However, Hogwarts Legacy takes place well outside the Harry Potter story and will occur during the 1800s, well before The Boy Who Lived.

Unfortunately, the only news we’ve had about the game following its announcement in 2020 was that it was delayed from its original 2021 release to 2022. This could be the year we finally get our hands on Hogwarts Legacy, which makes March an ideal time to see the game in action and to get a better idea of the type of magical adventure awaiting Harry Potter fans.

Hogwarts Legacy will be an open-world, single-player action roleplaying game, and we’d like to see some of those aspects shown in the footage. A few questions we’d like to have answered are how much do houses play into your choices, the type of classes you can pick, and how much you can directly influence your character’s magical talents, along with their overall importance.

You’ll be able to catch the PlayStation State of Play from their Twitch or YouTube channel at 2 PM PT, 5 PM ET, and 10 PM CET.