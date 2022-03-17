Hogwarts Legacy will not have microtransactions, Avalanche confirms

Microtransactions have become one of the most dreadful words that a player can hear. Microtransactions have become increasingly more common over the years and are also very predatory. Many gamers are often worried if a game will have microtransactions. Fortunately for Harry Potter fans, that won’t be the case for Avalanche’s Hogwarts Legacy.

Chandler Wood, the Community Manager at Avalanche, confirms on Twitter that there will be no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy. The Sony State of Play didn’t necessarily suggest that there will be microtransactions. But the fact that there are so many materials that players will need, many assumed the worse and the game will have microtransactions to “help” players gather things much quicker.

We've seen this question coming up and want to set the record straight.



There are no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy. — Chandler Wood (@FinchStrife) March 17, 2022

Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be the Harry Potter game fans have been clamoring since the first book was published. In Hogwarts Legacy, you play as a student in the prestigious Hogwarts Acadamy for Wizardly. The game immerses you in the world of Harry Potter by having selected your own house and gathering material to discover new potions or spells. Your goal is to attend classes, meet new friends, and uncover plots with the Professors that could endanger the balance of the Wizardly world.

The game is slated to release in Holidays 2022, making it potentially the best gift for the Harry Potter fan in your life.