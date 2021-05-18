Hollow Knight: Silksong will not be at E3 2021

Hollow Knight: Silksong will not have a trailer or gameplay appearance at E3 2021, the developer has confirmed on Discord. Silksong was originally going to be DLC to the 2017 smash hit, but it formed a life of its own as Team Cherry decided to make it a full-on sequel with Hornet as the protagonist. Unfortunately, the last time we had a glimpse of gameplay was all the way back over E3 2019. The Nintendo Treehouse presented close to 20 minutes of footage.

“Hey guys! I just wanted to pop in and let you know that Team Cherry does not have any announcements/blogs scheduled for E3 this year,” said Silksong’s PR and marketing manager Matthew Griffin on the Hollow Knight Discord. Soon after this was posted, a screen capture from Echo_The_Shadow has hovered around Hollow Knight’s subreddit, and as of this writing it has over 5,000 upvotes.

Screenshot by Echo_The_Shadow

It could be possible that Silksong becomes Hollow Knight 2 with more in-depth gameplay systems and a larger scope. We’ll just have to wait and see what Team Cherry has in store for us. Perhaps we’ll get our next glimpse at Gamescom in August or The Game Awards in December.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be coming to the Nintendo Switch and PC when it eventually (fingers crossed) releases.