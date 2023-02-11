Hollow Knight Silksong playtester claims the game will be worth the wait, only making the wait worse

Hollow Knight: Silksong, the much-awaited sequel to the popular Metroidvania, has been in development for some time now, and fans of the series have been eagerly anticipating any news about the game. However, a recent Nintendo Direct failed to showcase the game, leaving fans disappointed and in need of some good news. Thankfully, a playtester on the game took to the Hollow Knight: Silksong Discord to offer some encouragement to fans and assure them that the game is still in progress.

The message, which came from a playtester called Graig, reads: “I feel for you all, I really want this game to release asap and we testers are working hard to get it out to you, as well as TC of course. It will come and it is a glorious game worth the wait. Love you all.” This message is the first official sign of life from the game since it was shown off in Microsoft and Bethesda’s showcase last summer.

Fans had been filling the Discord channel with memes, messages, and speculation about the game and Graig’s message came as a welcome relief to those fans who were beginning to feel disheartened. However, there’s still no official release date for Silksong, and the wait will likely continue for some time.

Despite the lack of official news, the Silksong community remains optimistic and excited about the game’s eventual release. The first game’s success, which received widespread critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase, has set high expectations for the sequel.

At the very least, this message makes it clear that the game is still in development and that the team is working hard to deliver a great product. Fans will need to be patient, but if Graig’s message is anything to go by, the wait will be worth it in the end.