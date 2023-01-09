YouTubers receive phishing scam emails pretending to offer early access to Hollow Knight: Silksong

There is no doubt that Hollow Knight was a game that made its mark in the gaming world. Released back in 2017, the original game is heralded as one of the best sidescrolling experiences there is. This is why anticipation is so high for its follow-up, Hollow Knight: Silksong, which is still set to release sometime later this year. But heads up, fans: emails have recently started going out to YouTubers from a company claiming to be the developers for Silksong in hopes to scam members of the community. Make sure to keep an eye out if you happen to receive one of these emails.

Wow, can't believe it! The Hollow Knight devs are offering me early access to their upcoming game Hollow Knight: Silksong!



Except they didn't. This is a phishing email. Let's talk about all the red flags ⛳️so other creators out there can better protect themselves 🧵 pic.twitter.com/NEzcDmsSJQ — John Wolfe (@JohnWolfeYT) January 7, 2023

YouTuber John Wolfe shared the email he received on Twitter a few days ago and also gave some tips to spot the red flags that these emails may contain. If you pay close attention to the email, you will see that the email is from the “teamcherry.tech” address. This is not the official website for the developers, meaning that the email should immediately be trashed. Wolfe shared some other things to watch out for, like the misspelling of words, not using correct terminology, and using very basic names that are easy to find and get lots of results. Wolfe showed in a later tweet that the sender doesn’t actually work for Team Cherry.

Related: Hollow Knight: Silksong confirmed to be gracing the PlayStation 4 and 5

One of the biggest red flags to watch out for is receiving an email directly from a developer. This won’t happen very often since most companies go through a PR team to send out codes for reviewers. Always be wary of emails that you receive claiming to be from larger companies. There are plenty of scammers out there that try to get people to divulge their personal information in hopes to steal from them. This practice has unfortunately become very common over the years.