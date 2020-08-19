Horizon: Zero Dawn PC patch 1.02 fixes crashes and graphical issues, here’s the patch notes

Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC has received a brand new patch which brings the game up to version 1.02 and fixes more of the issues the community has been reporting since day one.

The game, a port of the acclaimed action adventure open world from Guerrilla Games, has been welcomed by a rush of unexpected technical issues that had made the experience tedious for many players.

This is the second patch for the title and fixes multiple crashes that have been met by the users, plus adding a series of improvements based on their feedback.

Patch 1.02 for #HorizonZeroDawnPC is out now! This patch aims to address various crashes and graphical issues reported by our community.



Thank you for your support and patience as we continue to improve your experience on PC!



🗒️ Patch notes: https://t.co/kWhp91laV6 pic.twitter.com/K6J9JstVzZ — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) August 19, 2020

“This patch aims to resolve some of the more frustrating crashes we’ve been seeing since launch,” said the developer on Reddit.

“We are aware that there’s still unresolved issues based on your feedback, so please know that we continue to investigate and work on solutions,” it added.

Here’s the full changelog for Horizon: Zero Dawn PC’s patch 1.02:

Crash Fixes

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during their first game boot when the ‘game optimization’ screen is active and they ran out of disc space.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash if they updated their video drivers after the game was already optimized previously.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay because of memory incorrectly being overwritten.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay due to a texture unstreaming bug.

Game Improvements

Improved performance when auto-saving (e.g. when completing a quest step).

Fixed an issue where some players experienced that V-sync wouldn’t properly turn off in borderless mode

Fixed an issue where some players experienced out of sync facial animations due to them being locked at 30FPS.

Reduced memory used when streaming shaders.

Other changes

Improved crash report flow and messaging. Each crash now includes an identifier you can use to communicate with our Customer Support.

Added more features to improve diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.

While this is the second patch for the game, there are still several issues that are already known but have not been fixed just yet, which includes the anisotropic filtering not working on certain configurations.

This is a selection of what Guerrilla Games knows it has to work on soon:

Some players are experiencing an out of memory error during the game optimization process.

Some players are experiencing GPU-related hangs during gameplay. The improved diagnostic data collection added in Patch 1.01 and Patch 1.02 is aimed at making it easier to track these down.

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering or HDR not working correctly.

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

Some players with a non-Latin-1 codepage may have had their save games missing after Patch 1.01, we have a script that can help relocate the missing save games. Please reach out to our team here using “Report Other Issue” for support.

More patches will follow in the future and will hopefully target these features, as Guerrilla Games keep working on the game’s post release support.

The Dutch developer is also working on follow up Horizon: Forbidden West, which is releasing exclusively on PS5.