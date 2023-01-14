HoYoverse continues to crack down on leakers, targeting four new leakers

HoYoverse is continuing its crackdown on leakers for their mega-popular gacha game, Genshin Impact, with four new targets in their crosshairs. Frankly speaking, Genshin Impact (and HoYoverse at large) is highly susceptible to leaks, with the contents of each update pretty much revealed online if you know where to look. The company has made attempts to stop these leaks before, but they seem to be ramping up their efforts as of late.

Take a few weeks ago, when HoYoverse targeted the most noteworthy Western leaker at the time, Ubatcha, which was considered a huge hit to the leaking community. While this hasn’t necessarily slowed down the leaks themselves, it has spurred Ubatcha to retire from the leaking scene, where he remains active on Twitter and Twitch as a Genshin Impact personality. (It’s also worth noting that Ubatcha, despite being targeted by HoYoverse with a DMCA, has supposedly not felt the consequences of it yet.)

Related: Genshin Impact leak teases upcoming Fontaine characters and possible Mondstadt update

According to Torrentfreak, the newest leakers targeted in the latest set of DMCA subpoenas involve two Discord groups, the Genshin Impact Leakers’ group and the House of Daena. Both servers are heavily involved with relaying leaks to the community, and the DMCAs are targeting Discord users ‘Linxian#0001,’ ‘LJ.#8200,’ ‘M9G#3656,’ and ‘rice cooker#9289.’ Similar to Ubatcha’s case, HoYoverse is aiming to take down all infringed content posted on these Discord servers, as well as the “name(s), address(es), telephone number(s), e-mail address(es), and IP address(es), or other information” of the leakers in question.

While Ubatcha’s case hasn’t slowed down the pace of leaks, with leaks for Version 3.4 already running rampant online, there’s certainly a noticeable effort on HoYoverse’s part to cut down the leaking force. While it’s undoubtedly important for HoYoverse to make an effort to protect its brand, one might wonder whether or not these leaks can truly be stopped.