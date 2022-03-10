HoYoverse is seeking players for its next Honkai: Star Rail beta test

Genshin Impact developers HoYoverse is preparing a new open-world experience with Honkai: Star Rail. It has a similar exploration system to Genshin Impact, with a different turn-based combat system instead. It appears HoYoverse is getting closer to release, as it’s opening up another closed beta test for new players.

This is through a new program called the Galaxy Explorer Program. The experience is described as a “long-term beta tester recruitment program.” Members who join this program will be organized into groups to “participate in future small-scale confidential beta tests for the coming versions.”

Sign-up is now open to all players, with no specific end date in mind. (They stated new announcements would be made if there would be any end date in the future.) While you can join the specific program whenever, if you want to join before the next small-scale confidential beta test, you have to sign up before March 14.

Check out this official HoYoverse post here for more information about how to sign up for the Galaxy Explorer Program. Note: The Galaxy Explorer Program and the closed beta test are two independent tests. Any closed beta is something else entirely. Additionally, these tests are completely confidential, so participants must not leak any of the content in any form.