HoYoverse reportedly considering replacing Tighnari’s VA, Elliot Gindi, in Genshin Impact

Note: The following post details various sensitive topics, such as sexual misconduct, self-harm, and more. Reader discretion is advised.

On February 7, Twitter user @FretCore posted a Twitter thread revealing Elliot Gindi committing numerous transgressions, which included predatory behavior and threats of self-harm amongst other things. Resultingly, a majority of the Genshin Impact community had banded together against Gindi, with many calling for his resignation and for HoYoverse to replace him with another voice actor for the character Tighnari.

Fortunately, all signs are pointing towards the replacement of Gindi, as numerous sources from HoYoverse seem to hint. The voice director for Genshin Impact, Chris Faiella, posted a Twitter thread sympathizing with the victims before going on to state his intention to rectify the situation, stating he “is doing everything that [he] can, using what limited power [he has], to rectify the situation and will absolutely inform the folks at miHoYo.”

I appreciate everyone bringing the situation regarding Elliot to my attention. To say I'm angry, disappointed, and heartbroken about it all, would be an understatement. My heart goes out to anyone who has been victimized by this unacceptable and inappropriate behavior. — Chris Faiella (@ChrisFaiella) February 8, 2023

More convincingly, HoYoverse made an official statement to Kotaku, hinting at their intention to find a solution, stating, “We deeply regret the harm and damage that happened to our fans, gamers, community, and anyone affected. Both our internal teams and external partners including our voice acting studio have been working together on an urgent solution. And we will keep you posted on the progress.”

This is undoubtedly hopeful news, and there’s precedence for the situation as well. HoYoverse had previously fired the Chinese voice actor for the character Oz in Genshin Impact due to accusations levied against him, before subsequently replacing his lines. Other Genshin Impact voice actors had spoken out against Gindi, including Yoimiya’s voice actress Jenny Yokobori and the male Traveler’s voice actor, Zach Aguilar. The English voice actress for Venti, Erika Harlacher-Stone, had also stated that Gindi was “rude and egotistical from [her] first reaction with him.”