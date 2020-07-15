Humankind ‘What If?’ meme contest lets you rewrite history to win prizes

A new competition from Humankind‘s developers will allow gamers to rewrite history in picture form, and be in with the chance of winning some epic prizes.

Amplitude Studios has announced the Humankind ‘What If?’ meme contest, an online competition that could net participants free game keys, the opportunity to play Amplitude’s upcoming strategy game before release, and other rewards.

The 10-week long competition, which was announced via a humorous video posted to Humankind‘s YouTube channel, reveals how the contest will work. Each week, Amplitude will announce a new contest theme, and participants are tasked with creating the best meme possible to win that week’s event.

With Humankind‘s gameplay mechanic centering around rewriting history, the ‘What If?’ contest will follow a similar pattern. Once players have crafted their meme, they can be posted on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram — using the #whatifhumankind hashtag –so that Amplitude can find each entry.

Weekly winners will be selected by an Amplitude committee and will receive a unique prize if their meme is selected. At the end of the 10-week period, all 10 winners will face off in a community voting challenge, and one lucky winner will receive the entire gaming back catalog of Sega — Humankind‘s publisher — on Steam for free.

To take part, gamers can head to the official Humankind ‘What If?’ meme competition website. The site will provide more details on what each weekly theme will be, a meme generator for you to create your piece, and what date your image has to be in by.

Humankind is slated for a 2021 release on Mac and PC. There’s no official confirmation of which consoles Amplitude’s game will be coming to just yet.