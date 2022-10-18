Improved face models and superyachts are coming to The Sims: FreePlay

Electronic Arts have announced several new features are coming to several Sims games, including The Sims: FreePlay. FreePlay will finally have improved face models, which is a feature that has been requested by the fan community for years. The new FreePlay update also brings in superyachts to the game. The new faces and the superyacht are part of the Our Faces of the Future Update for the title, which will be ongoing throughout the remainder of fall.

As part of the improved faces, FreePlay will receive new hairstyles, earrings, and glasses for gender-neutral Sims. A component that many fans of the game have complained about is FreePlay’s face options. Players found the game’s face selection to be limited, and it didn’t give room for variety. The reason for the lack of selections is blamed on the game’s limited capabilities on mobile and it being an old game. The FreePlay Twitter account has been teasing out new facial options for several days, and the announcement was made official during EA’s Sims Summit stream on October 18; The Sims 4 also went free to play on the same day.

You guessed it! The highly requested, long awaited, new and improved faces are coming to The Sims FreePlay. Plus, we've made all hairstyles, earrings and glasses gender-neutral. Our Faces of the Future Update launches in a few short hours! pic.twitter.com/QzkhN7gKO1 — The Sims FreePlay (@TheSimsFreePlay) October 18, 2022

FreePlay is a mobile version of the classic Sims game that was first released back in 2011 for iOS. The game soon got ported onto Android and other mobile devices. Despite being over 10 years old, EA has continued giving the title new updates and upgrading the game. As mobile devices continue to advance, FreePlay has been getting more content from the main titles.

EA has also continued updating the Sims 4 on PC and modern consoles. A major July update for the game included more elaborate sexual orientation options, curved walls, and improved Wants & Fears. The October streaming event also announced a new modding hub in collaboration with Overwolf, and a new Sims project called The Sims: Project Rene. Project Rene will offer simultaneous cross-platform play and more in-depth customization.