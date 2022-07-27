How to toggle wants and fears in The Sims 4

Since its initial release years ago, The Sims 4 has constantly added new content to the game via updates and expansions. While a lot of these new additions need to be paid for, improvements and new features are regularly involved. Included in these new features is the addition of wants and fears for your Sims family. Here is how to toggle it on or off in the game.

How to turn off wants and fears in The Sims 4

With the addition of wants and fears in The Sims 4, the devs have replaced whims and made these part of the standard experience. By default, they will be turned on, but you can turn them off during character creation or in the middle of the game itself.

Bring up the pause menu and click Game Options. From there, go into the Gameplay section and you will find a box that you can uncheck on the right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When this is turned off, your Sims will no longer express things they want to do and potential fears they want to overcome. This is more of an update for someone who does not want to go off the beaten path when playing The Sims 4 and allows them to have a standard family experience. If you ever want to turn it back on, simply come back to this menu and click the box again.

If you leave it on, wants will be decided largely based on your Sims personality. They can have up to three at a time, reactionary, short-term, and long-term. Complete them to earn Satisfaction Points or ignore them if you want.

Fears, on the other hand, are developed over time as your Sim lives their life. Their ability to develop a fear can be tied to their personality, but what that fear is depends on their experience. You can check the fear to see how your Sim might overcome it.