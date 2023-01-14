In its last breath, Google Stadia releases one last exclusive game

Though it didn’t have one of the longest runs, Google Stadia had a big impact on the gaming community. It came with an innovative idea that just had a smaller market than it was expected to have. Now, with almost four days until it will be discontinued, the Stadia gets one final free game that will be available for all users in these last few days.

It seems that the Google Stadia team has taken their failure on the chin, as they have already provided all users with refunds for products relevant to the product, and have now released this simple game as a send-off for their project. However, don’t expect that this game is something incredible that will save the platform in its last days. It is a game similar to the classic Snake and it has been used by the developers to test many of the service’s features.

In the words of the Google Stadia team: “Play the game that came to Stadia before Stadia came to the world. ‘Worm Game‘ is a humble title we used to test many of Stadia’s features, starting well before our 2019 public launch, right through 2022. It won’t win Game of the Year, but the Stadia team spent a LOT of time playing it, and we thought we’d share it with you. Thanks for playing, and for everything.”

With the end of Google Stadia, many users have been looking for ways to transfer their save files to other gaming platforms. Luckily, developers have found ways for players to get their progress over in games such as Red Dead Redemption 2. Elder Scrolls Online users can also transfer their account at any time in these last four days to use on their computer.