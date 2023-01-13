John Carpenter’s dream Dead Space movie might be in the works with someone else

Dead Space is one of those horror titles that everyone has either heard about or seen at some point in their life. Since the original game’s creation back in 2008, the franchise has spawned multiple games and has even made its way to both animated TV shows and movies. Of course, true fans can never get enough of the horror franchise which is why the potential leak of a Dead Space movie being in the works is so exciting. John Carpenter, the legendary director behind The Thing, Halloween, and Christine, recently had an interview where he may have just let the world know that Dead Space is coming back and not just as a video game remake. Unfortunately, he won’t be the one directing it.

This isn’t the first time that John Carpenter has brought awareness to the franchise during an interview. Back in October, Carpenter didn’t shy away from saying that Dead Space is one of the game franchises that he loves. When asked about the game he said that it “would make a real great movie. I could do that.” A few days ago, he was asked about the prospect of a Dead Space film and stated, “I think they already have another director involved. And they haven’t asked me to do it. So until someone asks me, I wouldn’t do it. But there’s a new version of the “Dead Space” video game coming out in January, and I’m there.”

Related: The Dead Space remake will get scarier if you get too comfortable

While it would be nice to see a veteran horror-movie director take the helm on the Dead Space movie project, it doesn’t seem like John Carpenter will be the one to do it. It does, however, still seem like he would be open to the idea since he does have a love for video games with Fallout and Horizon: Forbidden West being some of his favorites. At least there seems to be confirmation that the movie is still being made. Until there is more information about the movie, there are still plenty of cinematic trailers for the upcoming Dead Space remake circling the web.