The action-packed Dead Space Remake trailer is here, and it has one too many explosions

After a ten-year hiatus in the Dead Space franchise, players will finally get to enjoy the authentic space horror experience again in the Dead Space Remake. The launch trailer for the game was released almost two weeks before the official launch of the game. However, Electronic Arts had too much to say in the making of this preview.

Most old-school fans of the franchise would expect a trailer that slowly and surely builds up tension for this fantastic survival horror game. Despite that, they get to see a lot of explosions and hear epic music as Isaac runs around USG Ishimura in this Hollywood-esque teaser.

The action-packed trailer for Dead Space Remake is a bit over the top, but long-term fans of the franchise are just happy that the games are back from the dead, as they hope this will give them a chance of getting either full remakes for the trilogy or even a fourth installment.

Some good things we can appreciate from this trailer are the amazing graphics and the incredibly detailed and scary look of the Necromorphs. The footage also gives us a glimpse at the amazing voice acting in the game. Players can hear some of the series’ lead characters hit some great one-liners.

The game is set to launch on January 27, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Players can now preorder the Dead Space Remake on Steam and get Dead Space 2 for free. This means that you can easily continue the story after finishing Dead Space by playing its sequel for free.