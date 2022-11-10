Kenny Clark, Kenneth Walker III among major movers in latest Madden 23 ratings update

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, meaning that we have hit the halfway point of this year. A new Madden 23 ratings update went live on November 10, changing the attributes of some of the league’s biggest names. Among the most notable changes includes downgrades to two NFC superstars, and big upgrades to two NFC rookies.

The two biggest names to be affected as part of the Week 9 ratings update were Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Clark received a -2 OVR downgrade, pushing his overall down to 88 OVR. That can be attributed to Clark’s awareness stat, which went down by five. And as for Elliott, the star back is now down to an 87 OVR after a -1 OVR downgrade. The veteran running back started the year as an 88 OVR, but did rise to an 89 in Week 3.

On the flip side, two very interesting rookies received some big upgrades. Lions safety Kerby Joseph, who had 10 combined tackles and two interceptions in Detroit’s big win against the Packers, is now up to a 75 OVR. Joseph’s OVR went up five points since last week.

Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III also continues his rise in the rankings. Walker is now up to an 82 OVR, up five points from the start of the season. Walker III is enjoying a strong season, rushing for 570 yards thus far, and has scored seven rushing touchdowns in 2022. That latter figure is good for fourth in all of the NFL.

Other notable changes includes upgrades to Broncos DT D.J. Jones (79 OVR, +2) and Cardinals RE Zach Allen (77 OVR, +2), and a major downgrade to Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (75 OVR, -3).