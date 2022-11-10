Madden 23 Harvest Field Pass – All rewards, how to make progress, and more
Harvest some new rewards in MUT.
The next Madden 23 Field Pass dropped on November 10, called the Harvest Field Pass. This event has a Thanksgiving theme to it, and MUT users will have plenty of opportunities to get some reward. Madden players can at least two 88 OVR cards, and a 90 OVR Harvest Hero. So, how can you make progress in this Field Pass? Let’s take a look at it all, including the reward path and how to get Harvest Field Pass XP.
Reward path for Harvest Field Pass
|Tier Number
|XP
|Reward
|2
|1,000
|Heavyweight Strategy Items
|3
|2,000
|88 OVR BND Hungry Harvest
|4
|3,000
|5,000 Coins
|5
|4,500
|25,000 Season XP
|6
|6,000
|80+ OVR Harvest Player
|7
|7,500
|5,000 Coins
|8
|9,000
|25,000 Season XP
|9
|10,500
|80+ OVR Harvest Player
|10
|12,000
|Deion Sanders Collectible
|11
|14,000
|25,000 Season XP
|12
|16,000
|5,000 Coins
|13
|18,000
|88 OVR BND Hungry Harvest
|14
|20,000
|25,000 Season XP
|15
|22,000
|5,000 Coins
|16
|24,000
|80+ OVR Harvest Player
|17
|26,000
|25,000 Season XP
|18
|28,000
|5,000 Coins
|19
|30,500
|84+ OVR Harvest Player
|20
|33,000
|25,000 Season XP
|21
|35,000
|5,000 Coins
|22
|38,000
|90 OVR Harvest Hero Fantasy Pack
Objectives for Harvest Field Pass
In order to make progress in this Field Pass, you will need XP points. This, much like with the Ultimate Kickoff and Most Feared passes, can be obtained by completing objectives. Objectives include stat-based missions, House Rules bonuses, and Challenge milestones.
Here’s a look at the Objectives for this event:
Challenges
- Earn 10 Stars in Turducken Challenges (reward is 750 Harvest XP)
- Earn 30 Stars in Turducken Challenges (reward is 750 Harvest XP)
- Earn 50 Stars in Turducken Challenges (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)
- Earn 90 Stars in Turducken Challenges (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)
- Earn 30 Stars in Harvest Games Challenges (reward is 750 Harvest XP)
- Earn 50 Stars in Harvest Games Challenges (reward is 750 Harvest XP)
- Earn 90 Stars in Harvest Games Challenges (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)
Stats
- Force five fumbles (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)
- Force 10 fumbles (reward is 1,500 Harvest XP)
- Force 20 fumbles (reward is 2,000 Harvest XP)
Daily Tracker
- Complete all three daily Objectives (reward is 800 Harvest XP – resets every day)
Sets
- Complete three Harvest Sets (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)
House Rules
- Rush for 500 yards in House Rules games (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)
- Rush for 1,000 yards in House Rules games (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)
Head-to-Head
- Win 10 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Harvest players in your lineup (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)
- Win 15 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Harvest players in your lineup (reward is 2,000 Harvest XP)
- Win 30 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Harvest players in your lineup (reward is 3,000 Harvest XP)
- Get 10 interceptions in H2H or Solo Battles games (reward is 1,500 Harvest XP)
This Field Pass is expected to end on December 8.