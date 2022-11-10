Madden 23 Harvest Field Pass – All rewards, how to make progress, and more

Harvest some new rewards in MUT.

The next Madden 23 Field Pass dropped on November 10, called the Harvest Field Pass. This event has a Thanksgiving theme to it, and MUT users will have plenty of opportunities to get some reward. Madden players can at least two 88 OVR cards, and a 90 OVR Harvest Hero. So, how can you make progress in this Field Pass? Let’s take a look at it all, including the reward path and how to get Harvest Field Pass XP.

Reward path for Harvest Field Pass

Tier NumberXPReward
21,000Heavyweight Strategy Items
32,00088 OVR BND Hungry Harvest
43,0005,000 Coins
54,50025,000 Season XP
66,00080+ OVR Harvest Player
77,5005,000 Coins
89,00025,000 Season XP
910,50080+ OVR Harvest Player
1012,000Deion Sanders Collectible
1114,00025,000 Season XP
1216,0005,000 Coins
1318,00088 OVR BND Hungry Harvest
1420,00025,000 Season XP
1522,0005,000 Coins
1624,00080+ OVR Harvest Player
1726,00025,000 Season XP
1828,0005,000 Coins
1930,50084+ OVR Harvest Player
2033,00025,000 Season XP
2135,0005,000 Coins
2238,00090 OVR Harvest Hero Fantasy Pack

Objectives for Harvest Field Pass

In order to make progress in this Field Pass, you will need XP points. This, much like with the Ultimate Kickoff and Most Feared passes, can be obtained by completing objectives. Objectives include stat-based missions, House Rules bonuses, and Challenge milestones.

Here’s a look at the Objectives for this event:

Challenges

  • Earn 10 Stars in Turducken Challenges (reward is 750 Harvest XP)
  • Earn 30 Stars in Turducken Challenges (reward is 750 Harvest XP)
  • Earn 50 Stars in Turducken Challenges (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)
  • Earn 90 Stars in Turducken Challenges (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)
  • Earn 30 Stars in Harvest Games Challenges (reward is 750 Harvest XP)
  • Earn 50 Stars in Harvest Games Challenges (reward is 750 Harvest XP)
  • Earn 90 Stars in Harvest Games Challenges (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)

Stats

  • Force five fumbles (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)
  • Force 10 fumbles (reward is 1,500 Harvest XP)
  • Force 20 fumbles (reward is 2,000 Harvest XP)

Daily Tracker

  • Complete all three daily Objectives (reward is 800 Harvest XP – resets every day)

Sets

  • Complete three Harvest Sets (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)

House Rules

  • Rush for 500 yards in House Rules games (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)
  • Rush for 1,000 yards in House Rules games (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)

Head-to-Head

  • Win 10 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Harvest players in your lineup (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)
  • Win 15 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Harvest players in your lineup (reward is 2,000 Harvest XP)
  • Win 30 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Harvest players in your lineup (reward is 3,000 Harvest XP)
  • Get 10 interceptions in H2H or Solo Battles games (reward is 1,500 Harvest XP)

This Field Pass is expected to end on December 8.

