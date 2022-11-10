Madden 23 Harvest Field Pass – All rewards, how to make progress, and more

The next Madden 23 Field Pass dropped on November 10, called the Harvest Field Pass. This event has a Thanksgiving theme to it, and MUT users will have plenty of opportunities to get some reward. Madden players can at least two 88 OVR cards, and a 90 OVR Harvest Hero. So, how can you make progress in this Field Pass? Let’s take a look at it all, including the reward path and how to get Harvest Field Pass XP.

Reward path for Harvest Field Pass

Tier Number XP Reward 2 1,000 Heavyweight Strategy Items 3 2,000 88 OVR BND Hungry Harvest 4 3,000 5,000 Coins 5 4,500 25,000 Season XP 6 6,000 80+ OVR Harvest Player 7 7,500 5,000 Coins 8 9,000 25,000 Season XP 9 10,500 80+ OVR Harvest Player 10 12,000 Deion Sanders Collectible 11 14,000 25,000 Season XP 12 16,000 5,000 Coins 13 18,000 88 OVR BND Hungry Harvest 14 20,000 25,000 Season XP 15 22,000 5,000 Coins 16 24,000 80+ OVR Harvest Player 17 26,000 25,000 Season XP 18 28,000 5,000 Coins 19 30,500 84+ OVR Harvest Player 20 33,000 25,000 Season XP 21 35,000 5,000 Coins 22 38,000 90 OVR Harvest Hero Fantasy Pack

Objectives for Harvest Field Pass

In order to make progress in this Field Pass, you will need XP points. This, much like with the Ultimate Kickoff and Most Feared passes, can be obtained by completing objectives. Objectives include stat-based missions, House Rules bonuses, and Challenge milestones.

Here’s a look at the Objectives for this event:

Challenges

Earn 10 Stars in Turducken Challenges (reward is 750 Harvest XP)

(reward is 750 Harvest XP) Earn 30 Stars in Turducken Challenges (reward is 750 Harvest XP)

(reward is 750 Harvest XP) Earn 50 Stars in Turducken Challenges (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)

(reward is 1,000 Harvest XP) Earn 90 Stars in Turducken Challenges (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)

(reward is 1,000 Harvest XP) Earn 30 Stars in Harvest Games Challenges (reward is 750 Harvest XP)

(reward is 750 Harvest XP) Earn 50 Stars in Harvest Games Challenges (reward is 750 Harvest XP)

(reward is 750 Harvest XP) Earn 90 Stars in Harvest Games Challenges (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)

Stats

Force five fumbles (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)

(reward is 1,000 Harvest XP) Force 10 fumbles (reward is 1,500 Harvest XP)

(reward is 1,500 Harvest XP) Force 20 fumbles (reward is 2,000 Harvest XP)

Daily Tracker

Complete all three daily Objectives (reward is 800 Harvest XP – resets every day)

Sets

Complete three Harvest Sets (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)

House Rules

Rush for 500 yards in House Rules games (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)

(reward is 1,000 Harvest XP) Rush for 1,000 yards in House Rules games (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)

Head-to-Head

Win 10 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Harvest players in your lineup (reward is 1,000 Harvest XP)

(reward is 1,000 Harvest XP) Win 15 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Harvest players in your lineup (reward is 2,000 Harvest XP)

(reward is 2,000 Harvest XP) Win 30 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Harvest players in your lineup (reward is 3,000 Harvest XP)

(reward is 3,000 Harvest XP) Get 10 interceptions in H2H or Solo Battles games (reward is 1,500 Harvest XP)

This Field Pass is expected to end on December 8.