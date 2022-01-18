Kingdom Hearts cloud versions will cost Switch owners $90

The price for the cloud versions of the Kingdom Hearts series on Nintendo Switch has been revealed by Square Enix. The games launch on February 10, and users can preorder them now with a small discount, making the cost of buying the entire series a bit easier to swallow.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version is $39.99, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version is $49.99, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version is $49.99. The collection of all three games in one package, Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud, is $89.99. In addition, users can preorder the games with a 20% discount up until February 10, bringing the cost for all three down to $71.99.

All of these games are cloud versions, meaning that users will need a fast and stable internet connection to play them. Demo versions of the game have been made available today, allowing anyone to check if their home wi-fi can run the Kingdom Hearts series on Nintendo Switch.

It’s unlikely that the games will ever come to the Switch in a physical form, even though plenty of games have physical versions but require large downloads before the game can be played. Some may take the issue with these cloud versions because there’s no way to play the game offline. The beauty of the Switch is that you can take it anywhere to play your games, but with the Kingdom Hearts series, you need to ensure you have a stable internet connection at your destination.