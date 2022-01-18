Kingdom Hearts series is coming to the Nintendo Switch in February 2022

Switch owners will be able to fight darkness alongside iconic Disney characters and jam out to music sung by Hikaru Utada. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8, and Kingdom Hearts III with the Re Mind DLC are all coming to the Nintendo Switch via the cloud on February 10, 2022.

Players can try out free playable demos for 1.5+2.5, 2.8, and III today. All three collections contain nearly the entire Kingdom Hearts series, including the spin-off titles. For the first time, fans can experience the full franchise on a Nintendo console. Players can purchase each collection separately or as part of an all-in-one collection labeled INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE.

Nintendo originally announced the cloud versions of the games with the reveal of Sora in Smash Bros. Kingdom Hearts coming to Switch is also part of Square Enix’s bigger plans to celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary throughout the year. Square Enix today announced that there will be an anniversary event for the franchise taking place in Tokyo on April 10.

The anniversary event will start with a mini-concert based on the franchise, and it is then followed by a chat with the development team. Square Enix claims that there will be an exhibition and “much more” at the event. Square also promises that a video of the event will become available at a “later date”.