King’s Fall returns as the reprised Raid in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

In Season of Plunder, Destiny 2 will see a reprised version of the classic Destiny 1 Raid King’s Fall, where Guardians new and old will once again battle against the forces of Oryx, the Taken King. We first reported that King’s Fall would return based on datamined information. As it happens, much of it was correct.

King’s Fall was originally released shortly after the Taken King expansion in the first Destiny game. It was a significant inflection point for how Destiny Raids would be built going forward. It was larger, more complex, and more narratively important than Vault of Glass. It had more and better bosses, better and more iconic scenery, and a bigger focus on mechanical execution than sheer damage output.

King’s Fall was the Raid that all others would be measured against, and until Last Wish came during the Forsaken expansion that began Year 2 of Destiny 2, nothing Bungie created held the same weight. Even after Last Wish’s release, players remembered King’s Fall fondly. When Bungie announced before the Beyond Light expansion that classic Raids would be returning, the community had been waiting eagerly for an opportunity to return to the Dreadnaught and take on Oryx again.

The experience of King’s Fall is bound to be different this time, as the Destiny sandbox has evolved tremendously since the Raid’s release eight years ago. Players should expect the same level of revision that they saw with Vault of Glass to accommodate for all the new weapons, abilities, and skills Guardians can now bring to the table.

The core of the Raid is bound to be the same, however, with most of the mechanics and sections remaining intact and as players remember them. There will likely be optimizations to the slower portions of the original activity, and the actual fight against Oryx and his servants is also likely to function mostly the same, though Bungie no doubt has a few surprises in store.