Kirby and the Forgotten Land is still top of the Japanese charts, has now sold over half a million copies

Kirby and the Forgotten Land has held onto the top spot in Japan for the third week running. The pink puffball’s first main foray into fully 3D gameplay has been a major success for Nintendo and HAL Laboratory in Japan, with sales now having reached over half a million copies in the country in boxed copies alone.

Thanks to Famitsu (and Google translate), we know that Kirby and the Forgotten Land sold approximately 59,960 copies in Japan between April 4 and April 10. This has pushed total sales for the game in Japan up to 550,966 copies. The Forgotten Land is a continued success story for Nintendo and HAL Laboratory following its launch on March 25, which saw it taking the crown for the biggest launch for the series in Japan.

The rest of the weekly top ten in Japan is made up of eight other Nintendo Switch titles (including the ever-popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe) and Elden Ring on PS4, which lies in sixth position. The Switch meanwhile, continues to take the top spot in Japan’s weekly hardware sales, which has now sold nearly 25 million units in the country.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a big success story for the series. Its continued success in Japan is matched to some extent in the U.K., too. Kirby has been top of the U.K. physical charts for at least a couple of weeks, and is the best-selling Kirby game in the country after its opening weekend.