Kojima Productions announces it’s working on “a new project” after Death Stranding

Kojima Productions has announced it is working on a new project, even though it’s not clear what that could be. The Japanese developer has confirmed the news when opening hirings for its Tokyo studio.

“Kojima Productions confirms a new project is in development,” reads a statement issued on Twitter. The team “is looking to hire the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio.”

#KojimaProductions confirms a new project is in development and is looking to hire the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio. For more information on the openings and requirements, please visit our website at https://t.co/jeTGnnwLAW pic.twitter.com/StLOrxTlhg — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 22, 2020

Job listings include a variety of openings featuring programmers, designers, artists, producers, and writers. With so many openings, there’s a chance Kojima Productions is ramping up in terms of size and scope of the studio, although it’s not clear how many staffers left the team after completing Death Stranding.

A first confirmation that the studio was working on something new seemingly came from Ludvig Forssell several hours before the reveal. The Death Stranding composer shared a photo on Twitter depicting him and his staff working on a “first ‘COVID recording’ this year (for undisclosed project),” but after fans started speculating it would be for a new Kojima Productions game, he quickly clarified it is not correlated since it’s “a side-project I’m working on, not related to KJP.”

Woah woah woah. People need to calm their horsie-poos; this is a side-project I’m working on, not related to KJP.

Am stoked about this one though! https://t.co/0D5G4rWsap — Ludvig Forssell (@Ludvig_Forssell) October 22, 2020

Hideo Kojima has been linked to a reboot of Silent Hills recently, which was debunked eventually, and a horror game.

Of course, this new project can’t be ruled out as Death Stranding 2, a sequel to the critically acclaimed yet divisive open-world action-adventure.