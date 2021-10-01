Rumors swirl that Konami is working on new titles for Castlevania, Metal Gear, and Silent Hill

Fans of the many different IPs under the Konami umbrella have been very vocal towards the company’s lack of interest in continuing some of the company’s biggest gaming franchises. Since around the 2010s, the company decided to move away from big title video game development and focused more on creating Pachinko gambling machines. Pachinkos have become more lucrative for the company, and Konami even uses some of their top IPs for their Pachinko machines.

Fans also grew more frustrated with the company for the many decisions it made in the last ten years. This includes Konami’s very public falling out with Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima, the cancellations of the highly anticipated Silent Hills, and removing PT – the playable teaser of Silent Hills – off the PlayStation Store.

There have been rumors going on for years that a new Silent Hill game has been in development. In February it was rumored that two new Silent Hill games were in development. Then in June, it was revealed that Konami was partnering up with developers of The Medium, Bloober Team, with many fans speculating it was to create a new Silent Hill game.

Related: All Silent Hill games, ranked worst to best

Now there is another new high-profile rumor that not only suggests that a new Silent Hill game is coming but new titles in the Castlevania and Metal Gear series as well. VGC received a tip from an anonymous insider; the insider details an internal restructuring from Konami. The company is now looking to going back to making games again with their biggest brands.

Based on VGC’s source, Konami in Japan is working on a reimagined Castlevania game. The source claims that the game studio Virtuous, who worked on the Switch port of Dark Souls Remastered, is working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. This goes against the common speculation that the Sony-bought studio Bluepoint will be working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid. The source also claims that Konami is looking to remaster the original MGS games for modern consoles.

VGC’s source further adds that multiple Silent Hill games are in fact under development, with one of the games being outsourced to a major Japanese gaming studio. The partnership with Konami and Bloober Team was not mentioned.