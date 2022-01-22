League of Legends Arcane Character Vi set to make a Fortnite Debut

Jinx caused chaos when she joined Fortnite back in November 2021. Now, her sister, Vi, is going to be added to the roster. Just like the previous collaboration between Riot Games and Epic Games, Vi will be showing off her young look featured in the show. She’ll be bundled with the Memories of Zaun Back Bling, a stuffed bunny that she had lost when she was a kid.

That’s not all that the bundle comes with. The Arcane Vi bundle also features the Piltover Warhammer as Vi’s pickaxe and a unique Punching Practice emote. Lastly, if a player purchases this bundle, they’ll receive the Piltover’s Finest Loading Screen, an explosive piece of art featuring both Vi and Jinx.

If you didn’t manage to get the Jinx collection when it was around the first time, it’ll be making its return alongside the Arcane Vi bundle. All her items: Dream Monkey Back Bling, Pow Pow Crusher pickaxe, the Jinxed spray, the Wreaking Havoc and Katchoo! loading screens as well as the instrumental track of Playground that you can play in the lobby will all be coming back. Players looking forward to dominating the battle royale as Vi can purchase her bundle on January 22, 2021 at 4 PM PST / 7 PM EST.