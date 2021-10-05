League of Legends version 11.20 brings new Bewitching Skins and nerfs Amumu – Full patch notes

As Worlds 2021 continues in League of Legends, developers are making a few new changes to make sure everything is in order. With some new skins and a myriad of buffs and nerfs, Patch 11.20 is about to shake things up.

Unfortunately for Amumu players, he’s been a little too strong in the support role. Although he finally made a friend with Vex, Riot couldn’t keep the bandaged mummy happy forever, as he’s getting a pretty sizable nerf in response to her support dominance.

Darius is also getting a buff, designed to improve his split-pushing and dueling. Udyr too is getting a chance to sprint back into the spotlight, with his 11.12 nerf set for a revert.

Here are the full patch notes for version 11.20 in League of Legends:

Patch Notes: Version 11.20

Champions:

Image by Riot Games

Amumu

Q: Bandage Toss Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+85% AP) ⇒ 70/95/120/145/170 (+85% AP) Mana Cost: Mana Cost 30/35/40/45/50 ⇒ 70



Elise

Base Health: 534 ⇒ 555

Armor Growth: 3.35 ⇒ 4

Hecarim

W: Spirit of Dread Cooldown: 22/21/20/19/18 seconds ⇒ 18 seconds Capped Healing Versus Minions and Monsters: 90/120/150/180/210 ⇒ 120/150/180/210/240



Image by Riot Games

Irelia

Passive: Ionian Fervor Bonus AD Ratio at Max Stacks: 30% ⇒ 20%



Jarvan IV

Passive: Martial Cadence Bonus Damage: 10% of target’s current health ⇒ 8% of target’s current health



Shen

Passive: Ki Barrier Shield: 60-111 (based on level) (+14% bonus health) ⇒ 50-101 (based on level) (+14% bonus health)



Singed

E: Fling Base Damage: 50/65/80/95/110 ⇒ 50/60/70/80/90 Damage Ratio: 75% AP ⇒ 60% AP



Taliyah

Q: Threaded Volley Damage to Monsters from Subsequent Stones: 80% ⇒ 75%



Image by Riot Games

Udyr

R: Phoenix Stance Cone Damage: 50/95/140/185/230/275 (+80% AP) ⇒ 60/110/160/210/260/310 (+80% AP)



Items:

Imperial Mandate

Initial Hit Bonus Damage 36-60 (based on level) ⇒ 45-75 (based on level)

Bugfix: Damage dealt by Imperial Mandate’s mark will be properly attributed to the allied champion who consumes it

Jungle Changes:

Smite

Healing Based on Max Health: 15% ⇒ 10%

Jungle Camps

Gromp Base AD: 78 ⇒ 74

Ancient Krug Base AD: 78 ⇒ 74

Worlds Clash:

“Team formation for the first weekend of Worlds Clash opens on October 11, with matches taking place on October 16 and 17. In addition to the standard trophy, banner, and logo rewards, Worlds Clash grants an additional Loot Capsule containing…” (via Riot Games)

For Worlds Clash participants with Premium Tickets who finish between 1st – 7th place: (1) Random Championship Skin Permanent

(1) Random Championship Skin Permanent For all Worlds Clash participants (Premium and Basic Tickets) who finish 1st place: (1) Worlds Event Orb

(1) Worlds Event Orb For Worlds Clash participants with Premium Tickets who finish between 8th – 15th place: (1) Championship Skin Shard

(1) Championship Skin Shard For all Worlds Clash participants (Premium and Basic Tickets): (1) Dragonmancer Clash Icon

Bug Fixes and QoL Changes:

Brand will replace Ahri in the League of Legends tutorial. Seraphine will take Brand’s place as one of the unlockable champions in the “Unleash the Storm” quest

AFK penalty changes will continue their rollout to additional regions except Korea and China

Fixed a bug that would invalidate wins if all players closed their clients with Alt+F4 within a certain window at the end of a game

The colors of Dawnbringer Vex’s Shadow and Worlds 2021 Champion Jarvan IV’s walls have been fixed to match each of their chromas

Fixed a bug where certain Summoner Spells could be used while in Guardian Angel’s Resurrecting state

Fixed a bug where Sylas would not get another cast of Vex’s stolen R – Shadow Surge if the marked target died within the ability’s reset window

if the marked target died within the ability’s reset window Fixed a bug where Vex’s Passive – Doom ‘n Gloom would incorrectly mark enemies moved by champion-created terrain, such as Anivia’s W – Crystallize or Jarvan IV’s R – Cataclysm

would incorrectly mark enemies moved by champion-created terrain, such as Anivia’s or Jarvan IV’s Warwick’s W – Blood Hunt bonus movement speed toward an enemy will no longer be affected by the presence of another enemy in his path

bonus movement speed toward an enemy will no longer be affected by the presence of another enemy in his path Fixed a bug where Rengar’s Q – Savagery animation did not play when he activated Ironspike Whip, Goredrinker, or Stridebreaker

animation did not play when he activated Ironspike Whip, Goredrinker, or Stridebreaker Fixed a bug where Karthus’ Q – Lay Waste granted Tear of the Goddess stacks despite not hitting a valid target

granted Tear of the Goddess stacks despite not hitting a valid target Fixed a bug where, if Neeko owns a Hextech Alternator, her W – Shapesplitter clone would die early whenever she took damage while invisible

clone would die early whenever she took damage while invisible Fixed a bug where using R – Devour on an enemy Wukong’s clone granted Tahm Kench vision of him for the rest of the game

on an enemy Wukong’s clone granted Tahm Kench vision of him for the rest of the game Fixed a bug where Senna’s Q – Piercing Darkness did not grant Press the Attack stacks

did not grant stacks Fixed a bug where Vex was able to recast R – Shadow Surge on Gwen while she was in her W – Hallowed Mist

on Gwen while she was in her Lulu’s E – Help, Pix! now correctly grants a shield when cast on an allied champion’s clone

now correctly grants a shield when cast on an allied champion’s clone Fixed a bug where Cho’Gath’s Passive – Carnivore and Warwick’s Passive – Eternal Hunger heals worked against wards, trinkets, and certain champion-created objects

and Warwick’s heals worked against wards, trinkets, and certain champion-created objects Fixed a bug where Shadow Assassin Kayn would only receive half of local tower gold if his living shadow from W – Blade’s Reach was active and in range

was active and in range Viktor will correctly obtain 5 Hex Fragments for his Passive – Glorious Evolution upon killing super minions and epic monsters (in addition to siege minions)

upon killing super minions and epic monsters (in addition to siege minions) Miss Fortune’s Passive – Love Tap tooltip now includes the reduction on bonus damage against minions

tooltip now includes the reduction on bonus damage against minions Anivia’s base voice lines have been remastered to sound clearer, cleaner, and smoother

LeBlanc’s critical attack sounds will now play correctly for all of her skins

Fixed a bug where LeBlanc’s W – Distortion dash did not play its sound effect if cast from Fog of War into vision

dash did not play its sound effect if cast from Fog of War into vision LeBlanc’s W – Distortion will correctly play a sound effect for herself and her allies when its return indicator times out

Upcoming Skins and Chromas: