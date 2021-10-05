League of Legends version 11.20 brings new Bewitching Skins and nerfs Amumu – Full patch notes
Here are the patch notes for League of Legends Version 11.20
As Worlds 2021 continues in League of Legends, developers are making a few new changes to make sure everything is in order. With some new skins and a myriad of buffs and nerfs, Patch 11.20 is about to shake things up.
Unfortunately for Amumu players, he’s been a little too strong in the support role. Although he finally made a friend with Vex, Riot couldn’t keep the bandaged mummy happy forever, as he’s getting a pretty sizable nerf in response to her support dominance.
Darius is also getting a buff, designed to improve his split-pushing and dueling. Udyr too is getting a chance to sprint back into the spotlight, with his 11.12 nerf set for a revert.
Here are the full patch notes for version 11.20 in League of Legends:
Patch Notes: Version 11.20
Champions:
Amumu
- Q: Bandage Toss
- Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+85% AP) ⇒ 70/95/120/145/170 (+85% AP)
- Mana Cost: Mana Cost 30/35/40/45/50 ⇒ 70
Elise
- Base Health: 534 ⇒ 555
- Armor Growth: 3.35 ⇒ 4
Hecarim
- W: Spirit of Dread
- Cooldown: 22/21/20/19/18 seconds ⇒ 18 seconds
- Capped Healing Versus Minions and Monsters: 90/120/150/180/210 ⇒ 120/150/180/210/240
Irelia
- Passive: Ionian Fervor
- Bonus AD Ratio at Max Stacks: 30% ⇒ 20%
Jarvan IV
- Passive: Martial Cadence
- Bonus Damage: 10% of target’s current health ⇒ 8% of target’s current health
Shen
- Passive: Ki Barrier
- Shield: 60-111 (based on level) (+14% bonus health) ⇒ 50-101 (based on level) (+14% bonus health)
Singed
- E: Fling
- Base Damage: 50/65/80/95/110 ⇒ 50/60/70/80/90
- Damage Ratio: 75% AP ⇒ 60% AP
Taliyah
- Q: Threaded Volley
- Damage to Monsters from Subsequent Stones: 80% ⇒ 75%
Udyr
- R: Phoenix Stance
- Cone Damage: 50/95/140/185/230/275 (+80% AP) ⇒ 60/110/160/210/260/310 (+80% AP)
Items:
Imperial Mandate
- Initial Hit Bonus Damage 36-60 (based on level) ⇒ 45-75 (based on level)
- Bugfix: Damage dealt by Imperial Mandate’s mark will be properly attributed to the allied champion who consumes it
Jungle Changes:
Smite
- Healing Based on Max Health: 15% ⇒ 10%
Jungle Camps
- Gromp Base AD: 78 ⇒ 74
- Ancient Krug Base AD: 78 ⇒ 74
Worlds Clash:
“Team formation for the first weekend of Worlds Clash opens on October 11, with matches taking place on October 16 and 17. In addition to the standard trophy, banner, and logo rewards, Worlds Clash grants an additional Loot Capsule containing…” (via Riot Games)
- For Worlds Clash participants with Premium Tickets who finish between 1st – 7th place: (1) Random Championship Skin Permanent
- For all Worlds Clash participants (Premium and Basic Tickets) who finish 1st place: (1) Worlds Event Orb
- For Worlds Clash participants with Premium Tickets who finish between 8th – 15th place: (1) Championship Skin Shard
- For all Worlds Clash participants (Premium and Basic Tickets): (1) Dragonmancer Clash Icon
Bug Fixes and QoL Changes:
- Brand will replace Ahri in the League of Legends tutorial. Seraphine will take Brand’s place as one of the unlockable champions in the “Unleash the Storm” quest
- AFK penalty changes will continue their rollout to additional regions except Korea and China
- Fixed a bug that would invalidate wins if all players closed their clients with Alt+F4 within a certain window at the end of a game
- The colors of Dawnbringer Vex’s Shadow and Worlds 2021 Champion Jarvan IV’s walls have been fixed to match each of their chromas
- Fixed a bug where certain Summoner Spells could be used while in Guardian Angel’s Resurrecting state
- Fixed a bug where Sylas would not get another cast of Vex’s stolen R – Shadow Surge if the marked target died within the ability’s reset window
- Fixed a bug where Vex’s Passive – Doom ‘n Gloom would incorrectly mark enemies moved by champion-created terrain, such as Anivia’s W – Crystallize or Jarvan IV’s R – Cataclysm
- Warwick’s W – Blood Hunt bonus movement speed toward an enemy will no longer be affected by the presence of another enemy in his path
- Fixed a bug where Rengar’s Q – Savagery animation did not play when he activated Ironspike Whip, Goredrinker, or Stridebreaker
- Fixed a bug where Karthus’ Q – Lay Waste granted Tear of the Goddess stacks despite not hitting a valid target
- Fixed a bug where, if Neeko owns a Hextech Alternator, her W – Shapesplitter clone would die early whenever she took damage while invisible
- Fixed a bug where using R – Devour on an enemy Wukong’s clone granted Tahm Kench vision of him for the rest of the game
- Fixed a bug where Senna’s Q – Piercing Darkness did not grant Press the Attack stacks
- Fixed a bug where Vex was able to recast R – Shadow Surge on Gwen while she was in her W – Hallowed Mist
- Lulu’s E – Help, Pix! now correctly grants a shield when cast on an allied champion’s clone
- Fixed a bug where Cho’Gath’s Passive – Carnivore and Warwick’s Passive – Eternal Hunger heals worked against wards, trinkets, and certain champion-created objects
- Fixed a bug where Shadow Assassin Kayn would only receive half of local tower gold if his living shadow from W – Blade’s Reach was active and in range
- Viktor will correctly obtain 5 Hex Fragments for his Passive – Glorious Evolution upon killing super minions and epic monsters (in addition to siege minions)
- Miss Fortune’s Passive – Love Tap tooltip now includes the reduction on bonus damage against minions
- Anivia’s base voice lines have been remastered to sound clearer, cleaner, and smoother
- LeBlanc’s critical attack sounds will now play correctly for all of her skins
- Fixed a bug where LeBlanc’s W – Distortion dash did not play its sound effect if cast from Fog of War into vision
- LeBlanc’s W – Distortion will correctly play a sound effect for herself and her allies when its return indicator times out
Upcoming Skins and Chromas:
- Bewitching Poppy (Chroma will release with patch)
- Bewitching Syndra (Chroma will release with patch)
- Bewitching Nami (Chroma will release with patch)
- Bewitching Yuumi (Chroma will release with patch)
- Bewitching Fiora (Chroma will release with patch)
- Bewitching Morgana Prestige Edition
- Unbound Thresh will be added to the store for 750 RP, with in-game and splash art adjustments