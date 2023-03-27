Leaked Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora screenshots show new first-person perspective gameplay

Today, two screenshots for Ubisoft’s upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game have been shared by the same person who leaked artwork and pre-order bonuses for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. One image appears to show gameplay, while the other looks like new concept art with some interesting tweaks applied to it.

The first of the two new screenshots of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the most interesting. It’s taken from the first-person perspective of a Na’vi character. This is the native Pandoran species, so it’s no surprise to see them wielding a rather large weapon against one of the RDA’s amplified Mobility Platforms. This screenshot seems to hint that the game will be played from a first-person perspective.

AFOP likely always first person 🤗 pic.twitter.com/TOp7jiacut — Script (@ScriptLeaksR6) March 27, 2023

The leaker, @ScriptLeaksR6, states in their post that this is likely the case, though they don’t know for sure. It’s possible that once you mount a Direhorse or enter an Amplified Mobility Platform, the perspective will change to third-person as it does in games like Destiny 2.

Posting AFOP gameplay soon pic.twitter.com/5l0hjUkc2M — Script (@ScriptLeaksR6) March 27, 2023

The second image looks to be more concept art for the game. However, it’s been edited to add new images on the Direhorse, the alien creatures the Na’vi ride into battle, heads. They’ve all been replaced with images of developer Ubisoft’s CEO Yves Guillemot’s head. There’s no explanation for this, though we can think of two potential reasons.

First, this could just be the concept art team having a bit of fun. On the other hand, the Direhorses are running away from the Na’vi in the center of the image. Take the Na’vi character as a symbol for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the Direhorses as a direct correlation of Guillemot’s attitude to the game. This could indicate that the CEO is ignoring the project or staying away from it while it falls apart.

We’ve heard very little about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora since it was announced last year. The game’s release still seems to be set for some point before April 2023, though that may be unlikely at this point. In recent news, it’s been made clear that Ubisoft is canceling a lot of projects in order to remain profitable. Even that doesn’t seem to be helping the reputation of the upcoming MMO Skull & Bones, though. It’s unlikely Ubisoft would cancel a game in such a lucrative franchise. Still, given the rumors about the development hell some games have been through at the company, including Beyond Good and Evil 2, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear that this project has had some woes.