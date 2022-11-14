Leaked Pokédex info in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have fans worried about Battle Pass-like mechanics

For years, the Pokémon series has held fast to some of the core gameplay and ideas from the very beginning, way back in 1993. But recently it’s been experimenting with adding more modern gameplay conventions, like a more open world and experience share. One more controversial addition that the series has so far steered clear of despite its ubiquity elsewhere in gaming is a battle pass — but recent leaks suggest something somewhat akin to it could be on the way in Scarlet and Violet.

You can get Apricorn Balls in the new Pokédex Battle Pass. pic.twitter.com/HCUv29weUf — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) November 14, 2022

The newest addition to be revealed in the ongoing deluge of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks is what appears to be a reward system tied to unlocking entries in the Pokédex. As shown in a screenshot from leaker CentroLeaks on Twitter, players can apparently receive prizes, such as Pokéballs and other items, by filling out the Pokédex and hitting various milestones. It’s not clear what other rewards could be on the table, but it seems likely that most of them will be consumable items and the like.

Naturally, this revelation has sparked concern in the replies. Although many find it a welcome addition to the series, providing a more enjoyable feedback loop for catching ’em all, there are those who worry that this might be the tip of the iceberg for less savory features, like microtransactions. Thankfully, it seems this is unlikely to be the case with Scarlet and Violet. Even CentroLeaks themselves, who referred to the system as the “Pokédex Battle Pass” in their Tweet, clarified later that it was a joke “making fun that it looks like a Battle Pass,” rather than the official terminology or system.

The new Pokédex reward system is far from the only change Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are making to the series’ formula. Apart from the various new Pokémon being added, the new games will feature more freeform exploration and choice in which objectives you pursue. However, some QoL changes from the well-received Pokémon Legends: Arceus have reportedly been rolled back for Scarlet and Violet, to the disappointment of many fans.