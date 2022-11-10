Meet your enemies — All eight Gym Leaders for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been leaked

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will officially launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, but several fans got early copies of the game and have been posting images throughout the internet. One of the latest leak images shows all eight Gym Leaders and what town each leader resides in. If you still wish to go into the games as blind as possible, we recommend you not read anymore.

The player’s map has images of eight Gym Leaders, where they live, and what Pokémon type they specialize in. However, the map does not share the names of the Leaders themselves. Starting at the southwest part of the map and going in reverse clockwise order, the name of the towns and types for all eight Gym Leaders are the following:

Artazon Gym — Grass

Levincia Gym — Electric

Gladeado Gym — Ice

Montenevera Gym — Ghost

Medali Gym — Normal

Cascarrafa Gym — Water

Cortondo Gym — Bug

Alfornada Gym — Psychic

It’s unknown what order players will have to challenge the Gym Leaders in, with some insiders and leakers suggesting players can challenge any Leader in any order they want. While the Leaders’ names are not displayed, all eight’s faces are on the map. Gym Leaders Brassius, Grusha, and Iono have already been officially revealed by The Pokémon Company, and they are the Leaders for the Artazon, Glaseado, and Levincia Gyms, respectively.

The Leader of the Montenevera Gym appears to be an older person with long white hair and dark skin. The Leader of the Medali Gym has their face turned away from the picture but looks like a gentleman with short black hair. The Leader of the Cascarrafa Gym looks like an older man with white hair, a beard, and glasses. The Leader of the Cortondo Gym was leaked earlier and is a young woman dressed in baker’s clothing. The Leader of the Alornada Gym appears to be a glamorous woman with fancy purple hair.

It should be noted that until The Pokémon Company or Nintendo officially reveals anything, it is best to take any leaks with a pinch of salt at this time.