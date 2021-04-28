Left 4 Dead content coming to Dead by Daylight

The popular asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience is getting some interesting Left 4 Dead-themed content, according to a tweet from the Dead by Daylight Twitter account. William “Bill” Overbeck, one of the four playable characters in Left 4 Dead, is entering The Archives, a mode driven by a narrative focus with unique challenges. When new Tomes are added, players have the chance to unlock new cosmetics and content while experiencing some story elements.

The developer says Tome VII: Forsaken is “coming soon,” so we will have to wait for more specifics, but it’ll likely be a popular addition that brings in new and returning players.

Valve’s Left 4 Dead series was incredibly popular on both Steam and Xbox 360. Fans have been clamoring for a sequel for years, which is kind of happening, in a spiritual successor sort of way, with Back 4 Blood. This crossover event may help show Valve how much active interest there is in the IP too; it would be great if they finally learned how to count to 3 and gave us an official third game.

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Left 4 Dead is just the latest crossover event in Dead by Daylight. The series has featured Silent Hill, Resident Evil, and famous horror films like Saw, Halloween, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Dead by Daylight may have launched in 2016, but it is still very much alive and has a huge scene on Twitch.