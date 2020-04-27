Legends of Runeterra Rising Tides update – Version 1.0 patch notes

Legends of Runeterra welcomes a brand new update to the game called Rising Tides. Players can expect the update to launch on April 28, releasing at 10am PT. The Rising Tide update introduces a great deal of new content, adding 11 new Champions for players to work toward, over 120 new cards, six new keywords, and a brand new region called Bilgewater.

Bilgewater is full of pirate gangs eager to plunder any unlucky adventurer who passes them by. It’s full of rogues, swindlers, and plenty of monsters are lurking the depths. The focus of Bilgewater is giving players additional ways to customize their decks in Legends of Runeterra, featuring new methods to attack enemy players in unsuspecting ways. There are five new champions featured from this region, with over 60 cards available for it. For those curious the specific details of every new card coming in the update, developer Riot has posted them online.

Alongside the Rising Tide update, Legends of Runeterra finally makes its way to iOS and Android devices starting on April 28. Not every region will have access to the game on mobile immediately, though. The mobile release is coming in chunks, and Riot needs at least 48 hours to release properly. By April 30, everyone can expect to have access to the game on their mobile devices, so make sure to update your smartphone’s store to see if you have access. A Riot account is not required to play the game but is strongly encouraged to share progression from those who have been playing on their PC.

You can read the full patch notes for the expansion below.

Rising Tides

The Rising Tides expansion charts new territory with the addition of Bilgewater, the next region of Runeterra, as well as 11 new Champions and 120+ new cards!

New Region: Bilgewater

In the treacherous harbor of Bilgewater, locals live and die by one code: take whatever you can. Pirate gangs never pass up a chance to plunder, swindlers and rogues keep the next big score in their sights, and monsters of the deep devour entire ships without warning.

Bilgewater joins LoR’s cast of regions for even more deckbuilding possibilities, and brings a slew of options to take enemies by surprise and shoot holes in their plans. You win by bombarding your opponent with attacks they just can’t deal with, and when it’s time to sink or swim, you’ll have all the firepower you need to pull it off.

New Cards

Rising Tides features a full regional roster of five Champions and 60+ cards for Bilgewater, as well as new cards and a new Champion for all six existing regions. Attack from all new angles built around new keywords or mechanics, or see what kinds of new twists you can add to your favorite strategies—it’s all in the cards.

We’ve revealed a bunch of Rising Tides cards over the last few weeks, but not all of them. Starting today, you can head to one of the sites below and see the full catalog of new cards in Rising Tides!

Rising Tides comes to PC with Patch 1.0, which will go out at approximately 10 AM, April 28 PT.

NOTE: If you hold off on redeeming your weekly vault until you’re on Patch 1.0, it will be able to include cards from Rising Tides!

Mobile Launch

Right alongside Rising Tides, LoR is officially launching on iOS and Android!

Once we release Patch 1.0 to PC tomorrow (~10 AM, April 28 PT), we’ll distribute the mobile client to the Play Store and App Store. Depending on where you live, it may take anywhere from 4 to 48 hours past that time for you to see the app in your store.

On April 30, mobile should be fully live in all launch regions and LoR will officially be launched!

Note: LoR will not be launching in China or Vietnam at this time.

While a Riot account will not be required to access LoR on mobile, we strongly encourage you to use your existing Riot account (or create one), as a Riot account is required for cross-platform play and sharing your account progress between PC and mobile. (We also can’t help you out with account recoveries if it’s not a Riot account.)

Minimum specifications:

iOS iOS9 Arm64 processor NOTE: We do not recommend 1GB RAM devices such as the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPad Air 1. Legends of Runeterra is available for download on these devices but you may experience poor performance or interruptions when playing.

Android OS 5.0 2 GB RAM GPU Adreno 306 & equivalents or better



Moonstruck Poro Launch Reward

As a special thank you to beta players and everyone who joins us at launch, all accounts that log in to LoR by 11:59 PM, May 7 PT will receive an exclusive Moonstruck Poro Guardian.

The next day, we’ll begin distributing the reward, and you should see it in your collection within 24 hours. If you still don’t see your guardian after 48 hours, please contact Player Support. Don’t worry, your poro pal will wait for you.

First-Week Login Rewards

To help get new folks started in LoR, we’ve added a one-time per account track of first-week login rewards. All existing accounts as of Patch 1.0 will get to run through the track—enjoy!

New LoR accounts (and those existing as of Patch 1.0) can now redeem login rewards each of the first seven days they log in:

Day 1: 1x Capsule

Day 2: 1x Expedition Token

Day 3: 1x Golden Chest

Day 4: 1x Commander Ledros, 2x Atrocity

Day 5: 1x Champion Capsule

Day 6: 1x Platinum Chest

Day 7: 2x Ashe, 1x Rimetusk Shaman, 1x Icy Yeti, 2x Icevale Archer, 2x Shatter A new starter deck (Freeze and Decay) will be added to your collection, based on the above 8 cards plus others acquired in the Prologue starter decks.

While we’re turning this track on for current players, there is one known issue—players who own duplicate copies of Day 4’s rewards (2x Atrocity, 1x Commander Ledros) will have them converted into shards without a visualisation or duplicate protection. All Day 7 rewards ARE covered by duplicated protection (and fully visualized).

Region Road Updates

Bilgewater joins the regions of Runeterra with its own Region Road, and all Region Roads are now extended so you can pursue all the new cards (and regional card backs!) in Rising Tides. New and returning players (or those who just like to take their time) can now earn extra XP for early levels in the original regions.

Bilgewater Region Road added.

All Region Roads extended from 20 to 25 levels.

New levels for existing regions will only drop Rising Tides cards (until you unlock them all).

Levels 1-20 can now drop Rising Tides cards.

The last level for each region rewards a regional card back!

“XP Boost Level” system added—earn extra XP towards completing early Region Road levels.

From Patch 1.0, the first 12 levels on the original six Region Roads (i.e., not Bilgewater) will multiply XP applied toward them by 50%.

System will be adjusted over time—for example, to include Bilgewater levels, or to advance further down Region Roads with future releases.

Personalization

Rising Tides ships with all-new emotes and card backs as well as a Bilgewater-inspired board and two new guardians. Emotes and card backs are available in the store, or you can unlock regional card backs in the extended Region Roads.

Boards

[SLAUGHTER DOCKS ASSET]

Slaughter Docks

For legends who take bold risks for big rewards.

Guardians

[POWDER MONKEY ASSET]

Powder Monkey

Personality: Cheeky

Hobby: Hot Potato

Hanging out with this one is a blast.

[BALEY ASSET]

Baley

Personality: Innocent

Hobby: Staring contests

The most adorable omen of death you’ll ever see.

Emotes

10 new emotes now available for 190 Coins each.

Emote selection now customizable.

Emotes section added to Collection and Store.

Original six emotes converted to Collection items automatically owned by all accounts.

[EMOTES ASSET]

Card Backs

7 regional card backs can now be earned through the updated Region Roads.

3 new champion card backs now available for 490 Coins each.

The Loose Cannon (Jinx)

The Might of Demacia (Garen)

The Unforgiven (Yasuo)

Card Backs section added to Collection and Store.

Default Summoner’s Rift Card Back converted to a Collection item automatically owned by all accounts.

[CARD BACKS ASSET]

Per-Deck Loadout

To go along with all the new options, we’ve added the ability to customize and save individual deck loadouts for boards, guardians, emotes, and card backs. Whether you want to make sure your favorite guardian is always along for the ride or accompany your strategy with the perfect theme, you can now set up every deck just right.

Loadout preview and selector added to the deck info panel when selecting a deck (in either Play or Collection).

Click on the icons to adjust a deck’s loadout—choices now customize options on a per-deck basis (rather than for all decks).

Expeditions also get their own loadout—edit it once and it will last until you next update it.

Newly created decks will start with the loadout of your last-played deck.

Decks created before Patch 1.0 will be set to your last used loadout from before the patch.

Various associated UI cleanup.

Ranked

Launch also brings the end of the Beta Season and the start of LoR’s first post-launch ranked season—the Season of Plunder. Beta participants will earn a Beta Season-exclusive icon based on the highest tier they reached. Beta ranks will be partially reset for the new season, then you’ll have about two months to climb as high as you can before the Season of Plunder ends and the next Ranked reward is granted (reward details coming soon).

Beta Season will end at approximately 9 AM, April 28 PT.

Beta Season ranked rewards will be granted with your first login after Patch 1.0.

Ranked queue will be disabled for approximately 24 hours, then we’ll start the Season of Plunder around 10 AM, April 29 PT.

Ranks partially reset:

Master accounts will drop 800LP (8 divisions).

Diamond and Platinum accounts will drop 750LP (7 divisions + 50LP).

Gold and Silver accounts will drop 675LP (6 divisions + 75LP).

Bronze and Iron accounts will reset to Iron IV.

Playing Units on Full Boards

Having a full board of 6 units no longer prevents you from playing additional units—you may now do so and select a current unit to be Obliterated, with your new unit replacing it.

This won’t trigger Last Breath effects, because the replaced unit doesn’t die.

If the new unit you played makes more units after being summoned, those will still “overflow” and be Obliterated—you can’t make more space beyond the unit you’re replacing. (You can also still play spells that generate units on a full board, but they’ll “overflow” too, so maybe don’t do that!)

We made this change so that longer games will retain more interesting decisions even late into the game when boards are filling up. We want you to be able to keep playing the sweet units you draw, if you want to, and until this patch, you were essentially locked out if you had a full board of 6 units—you couldn’t play any more from your hand. Now, you can replace one of your units on a full board with the new one played from hand—choose the one you want to replace and it gets Obliterated.

Expeditions Archetypes

We’ve got a ton of Expeditions updates for Rising Tides, with both eight new archetypes to draft and updates to all existing archetypes.

Eight new Rising Tides archetypes added to the Expeditions draft pool.

This includes six new archetypes for every existing region paired with Bilgewater and one for solo Bilgewater, as well as one new bonus archetype featuring Jinx and Fizz.

Rising Tides archetypes will temporarily be twice as likely as they would be otherwise to appear in the initial Champion Picks. We’ll even out these chances in a later patch.

Card lists have been adjusted for all existing archetypes, primarily adding cards from Rising Tides and in many cases removing older cards to make room for them.

New Player & AI Adjustments

We’ve made a variety of adjustments to smooth out the new player experience, and added new challenges and AI decks for Rising Tides.

Added 6 new challenges based on Rising Tides keywords and mechanics.

New Rising Tides AI decks added.

Various AI decks adjusted.

Starter deck card lists, names, and art updated.

Various tweaks to the first few new player games vs the AI, such as guaranteed AI deck matchups, adjusted draws, and modified AI behavior.

Language Support

We’ve added additional language support to LoR. New players should be correctly auto-detected, while existing players can swap languages in their login screen settings.

Traditional Chinese now supported.

Russian now supported.

Turkish now supported.

Miscellaneous