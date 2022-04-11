Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the year’s second biggest physical release in the U.K.

The Lego property is huge, and so is Star Wars. Combining the two together, it was expected for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to be a success. While we’ve already noted how much of a splash it made on Steam, it has also reached a big milestone in the U.K.

According to data from European analyst group ISFE’s Game Sales Data platform, which was reported on by Eurogamer, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the second biggest physical launch of the year in the U.K. This means it surpassed other major titles such as Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and Elden Ring during their launch weeks. The Skywalker Saga only fell behind Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

As expected, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was last week’s best selling release, outpacing the recent Kirby and the Forgotten Land. It also sold the most on the Nintendo Switch out of all the existing platforms, which includes current-gen and last-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Curiously, the much older Lego Harry Potter Collection managed to crack the top 10 for the week, perhaps motivated by the Lego video game hype.

It’s worth remembering that all the data above refers exclusively to physical sales. In an increasingly digital age, there’s no telling how different the results would be if digital sales were included within the same data set. Regardless, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga seems to be in a healthy position.