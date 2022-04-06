Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga sets franchise concurrent player record on Steam

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a love letter to the series, and it’s totally crushing the rest of that series on Steam right now. Skywalker Saga has a concurrent player record that stands far above any other Lego game.

Spotted by games sales reporter @BenjiSales, The Skywalker Saga currently sits at 82,517 concurrent players as of the time of this writing, and the number continues to climb. That might not seem like a lot compared to something like Elden Ring’s peak of more than 750,000 concurrents, but it’s a big new record for the Lego games. Rounding out the top five for Lego games are Marvel Super Heroes with an all-time high of 5,953 players; The Hobbit with 5,550; Ninjago with 5,434; and Lord of the Rings with 5,045. Skywalker Saga’s peak is far greater than any single one of those, and you’d have to add them all together and nearly quadruple the number to reach Skywalker’s numbers. Props to developer Traveler’s Tales for reaching new heights in such a long-running series.

