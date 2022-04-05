Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launch trailer shows off its memes and gameplay

Warner Bros. Games has released a humorous Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launch trailer that shows off the game’s slick visuals, amped-up gameplay, and, of course, memes. What kind of a world would we live in if the new Lego Star Wars didn’t make fun of the prequel trilogy?

The two-minute-long launch trailer reminds us that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It brings the comedy, the action, and memes we’ve all been expecting from TT Games’ latest foray into the far away galaxies of Star Wars. You can watch the launch trailer below:

We get to see a slice of the action from each of the nine films adapted in The Skywalker Saga, with Princess Leia blasting some Stormtroopers, an Ewok dance party, pod-racing, and Ewan McGregor’s infamous “hello there.” It all looks gloriously goofy and visually quite excellent. When did Lego games look this good?

The launch trailer gives us a glimpse of just about everything in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, including co-op and new Jedi boss battles as well as everything mentioned above. We get to see a number of the game’s classes, too, which can be upgraded. It all looks great, but we can’t wait to see how the game deals with sand.