Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga players are using immortal children for air combo practice and level skipping

Remember that part in Revenge of the Sith when Anakin kills the Jedi younglings? That scene probably wouldn’t have been as horrific if we saw him air juggling the children with his lightsaber, like what Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga players are doing.

The game’s barely been out a couple of days and players have discovered that children characters, or at the very least young Anakin, don’t take friendly fire damage and therefore can’t be killed. While this was likely intentional on developer Traveller’s Tales’ part, what probably wasn’t is that it means they can be juggled in mid-air with lightsaber combos for a really, really long time.

As demonstrated on Twitter, aside from it being really funny to look at and almost resembling a Devil May Cry game, this technique can be used to cross large pits and effectively skip portions of a level. Depending on which Jedi you play as, you can even ascend vertically and reach areas you’re not supposed to.

so, children. at least this child, don't take friendly fire damage, so i found my test dummy. also side note, you can use children to cross large pits and void space. im calling this Child Flight @ddx_exe pic.twitter.com/rkTzSQDNr9 — Red Orb (@RedOrbFragment) April 6, 2022

It wouldn’t be surprising if this technique becomes adopted by speedrunners in the future. Although it’s entirely possible that Traveller’s Tales will patch this exploit out in an update, alongside the other bugs and glitches that unfortunately plague the game. For the time being at least, anyone who doesn’t like Anakin can enjoy endlessly smacking him around.