Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will get DLC from The Mandalorian and more

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is shaping up to be a sizable adventure. As the name implies, it includes all three primary Star Wars trilogies, but it’s not stopping there. We’re getting DLC from the spin-off movies and series too.

Announced via press release, there are seven character to packs coming to The Skywalker Saga, starting on launch day, April 5. The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack drops then, adding the Mandalorian himself, a non-playable Grogu, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11, and Kuiil. The Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack is also coming that day, and it’ll add young Han Solo, young Chewbacca, young Lando Calrissian, Qi’ra, Tobias Beckett, and Enfys Nest.

Two other character packs are also due on launch day, but only for those who pre-order the game. They’ll get the Classic Characters Pack and the Trooper Pack, which include a range of heroes from the original trilogy and a bunch of Empire troops, respectively. Those who didn’t pre-order can grab the packs when they release publicly: Classic Characters on April 19 and Troopers on May 4, aka Star Wars Day.

There are three more packs coming on those dates as well. Rogue One‘s character pack, releasing April 19, includes Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Imwe, Baze Malbu, and Director Krennic. May 4 is the arrival of both The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack and the Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack. The former includes Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand, and Moff Gideon; the latter includes Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo.

That’s an awful lot of characters, and you can get them all through the game’s season pass. Presumably, the packs will also be available a la carte, although publisher Warner Bros. Games hasn’t confirmed that at this time — nor has it announced pricing. Regardless, The Skywalker Saga is due next month. After two delays and reported crunch conditions, the game finally went gold and locked in a release date. It’s coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on April 5.