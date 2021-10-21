Life is Strange: True Colours is coming to Switch this December

Originally meant to launch alongside the PlayStation and Xbox releases of the game, Life is Strange: True Colors is finally getting it’s Switch release this December. No specific date has been set for the Switch release as of yet.

The announcement comes from the Life is Strange: True Colors official Twitter account, where they also stated “Keep your eyes peeled for the exact release date in the coming weeks – we’ll announce it when we open the digital pre-orders.” This might mean that an official date will be revealed relatively soon.

In a separate tweet, they also noted that the screenshot included in the announcement is from the Switch version of the game. It’s likely they want to make note of this as the screenshot shown looks to have good quality graphics, comparable to those seen on it’s PlayStation and Xbox counterparts. Switch ports tend to bring about a certain amount of caution, as the console isn’t known for being able to handle high intensity games, so including this screenshot was a smart move on Square Enix’s part.

The Switch release of the game was originally pushed back to an undetermined date in 2021 back in August. The same announcement saw a delay to the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection to sometime in early 2022, now confirmed to be releasing February 1.

Switch owners who might have been disappointed by the delay are sure to be excited for the December release date, and will be arriving just in time for the holiday season. We gave the game a 9/10 in our review, noting how great the cast was and how emotionally impactful the story was.