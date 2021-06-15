What is the release date of Life is Strange: True Colors on Switch?

The next entry in the Life is Strange series, Life is Strange: True Colors, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch this year, with a planned release date of September 10. This means the title will be launching on Nintendo’s handheld console on the same date as the PC, and console versions.

In Life is Strange: True Colors, players will find themselves needing to a deal with other people’s feelings in the truest sense, as protagonist Alex Chen has super-powered empathy. Chen is attempting to find out what happened to her brother, who passed away in mysterious circumstances.

The game takes place in Haven Springs, a small town in Colorado, and this helps to set the title apart from the other games in the series. Colorado is also where Deck Nine, the developer of the upcoming title, is based, so setting the game somewhere they were so familiar with is clearly important to them.

September is a big month for the Life is Strange franchise, as not only is the new game releasing, but the original game, and Before the Storm, are both getting remastered releases on September 30, although they will be arriving later in the year on Switch.