Lionel Messi, Harry Kane set to be part of FIFA 23 Team of the Tournament promo

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to end this weekend, with the final set for Sunday. With the tournament coming to an end, it’s time to reflect on what has transpired over the past few weeks. The FIFA 23 is set to do just that, thanks to new leaks that have spoiled a few names that will be a part of the upcoming Team of the Tournament promo in Football Ultimate Team (FUT).

Thanks to known FIFA and FUT leaker @FutSheriff, a number of names that are expected to be a part of the upcoming FIFA 23 Team of the Tournament (TOTT). The Team of the Tournament is set to honor some of the best performers from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Among the notable names that are reportedly a part of the Team of the Tournament include Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and England striker Harry Kane. Both had strong World Cups, a sentiment especially true for the netminder who helped carry Morocco to a surprising run to the semifinals.

🚨Harry Kane🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is added to come as TOTT🔥



— Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) December 15, 2022

🚨Bounou 🇲🇦 is added to come as TOTT🔥



— Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) December 15, 2022

Bounou will be joined in the Team of the Tournament by teammate Sofyan Amrabat.

🚨Amrabat🇲🇦 is coming as TOTT player✅



— Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) December 15, 2022

Netherlands striker Cody Gakpo will also reportedly be a part of the TOTT. Gakpo — a popular transfer target — scored three goals for the Dutch in a breakout performance from the young attacker.

🚨Gakpo🇳🇱 is added to receive a TOTT card🔥



— Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) December 14, 2022

Gakpo is not the only young football star to be involved in the Team of the Tournament. England national team attacker/midfielder Phil Foden is set to receive a 91 OVR TOTT card.

🚨Foden 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is added to receive a TOTT card🔥



— Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) December 14, 2022

Then, there’s Messi. The legendary attacker is set to compete in the final on Sunday against France, as he looks to win his first World Cup. The PSG attacker will reportedly receive a 96 OVR card.

🚨Messi🇦🇷 is added to receive a TOTT card🔥



— Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) December 14, 2022

Other notable names include Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol and Brazilian national team midfielder Casemiro.

🚨Casemiro 🇧🇷 is added to receive a TOTT card🔥



— Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) December 15, 2022

The coming days are going to be a slew of new content to FUT. In addition to the Team of the Tournament, a new Season is expected to begin on December 22. A day later, the Winter Wildcards promo is set to get underway (per @FutSheriff).