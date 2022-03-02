Lost Ark March update adds Abyss Raids and endgame story content

Lost Ark has been an instant success since launching outside of South Korea. In fact, it’s been so popular that developer Smilegate had to add a new set of European region servers. While the studio can’t increase the server capacity there, it can continue to pump out new content for the smash-hit MMO.

The new month is going to be full of stuff, according to the March update reveal on the game’s website. Only two pieces of content are detailed, but they’re quite substantial. The first is a new story episode focused on Kadan, the first Guardian slayer, who’s quite important to the MMO’s overarching lore. This episode will take players to the Isteri and Illusion Bamboo islands, but only once they’ve completed three key quests. That’s because this story episode is considered endgame content and is “recommended for players at item level 1100.”

The other piece of content revealed is the first Abyss Raid. Like Guardian Raids, these pit you against the all-important Guardians in a group boss fight. Abyss Raids, however, provide a much tougher challenge: eight players will have to work together through three different phases before the boss actually goes down. Each phase comes with its own reward, so even if you fail midway through, you should still walk away with a consolation prize. The first Abyss Raid features Argos, pictured at the top of this article.

“This isn’t all the content that will be included in the March update,” according to Smilegate’s post, so expect more announcements as the month continues. While you wait, you can work on the best build for your class to prepare for that Argos fight. We can help you max out the Gunlancer, Artillerist, Paladin, Shadowhunter, and more.