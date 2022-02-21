Lost Ark studio says it can’t increase server capacity in Europe Central region

The server capacity in Lost Ark’s Central Europe region can not be increased any further despite European players continuing to face long login queues in the recently launched MMO. “Adding more servers is not possible based on the complexity of all the systems that need to work together,” Lost Ark developer Smilegate RPG said in a blog post.

The disappointing news for European Central players follows the game’s newly added European region of servers. The developer is encouraging players to switch regions and hopes that the new Europe West region “is an appealing option for new players or for players who have not significantly progressed on Europe Central.”

This doesn’t do that much for players who have put in a lot of time into the game as Lost Ark does not support character transfers or cross-region play which the developer says “will not rest until [the studio has] exhausted all options.” For players who want to change regions, Smilegate RPG says they are giving new players a “second variation of the Founders Packs to all users who purchased them.” The extra option will make it easier to transition without leaving anything behind in another region.

“We definitely hear the request for server transfer functionality and have thoroughly investigated our options. This instant functionality does not currently exist in Lost Ark. This service just rolled out in Korea and is a weekly batch process that requires maintenance to run,” the developer said. Additionally, the developer is continuing to work on bug fixes which include improving matchmaking, reducing gold-seller spam, and improving the stability of Crystalline Aura.