Lost Judgment takes Yagami on a darker journey later this year

RGG Studios has quietly been teasing a new announcement for a few weeks. Many suspected it would be a Judgment sequel and yesterday a leak confirmed that to be the case. However, that doesn’t make the reveal presentation any less exciting for Judgment fans. Takayuki Yagami is back and ready for a darker adventure.

The announcement presentation gave fans a deep-dive look into what’s coming with the sequel. With a few preview trailers and an extended Q&A session, this is an incredibly comprehensive look at the upcoming game. As with most RGG games, the team is adding so many awesome new features.

RGG has done some work to upgrade the investigation aspect of Yagami’s detective work. In the trailer, we see Tak sneaking around suspects and using parkour to get to out-of-the-way areas. The team has also implemented a new fighting style called “snake” that lets you use your opponent’s attacks against them. And, of course, there are tons of new mini-games.

Image via RGG Studios

As part of the story, Yagami goes undercover at a local high school. There, he gets up to all kinds of hijinks. We see him joining a boxing club, doing some good old-fashioned robot fighting, and even joining the dance team. It also looks like he’ll be able to skateboard around the open-world, which should be a ton of fun.

Of course, it’s not just all new stuff. The trailer also revealed that most of Judgment’s main cast is coming back. Obviously, you have Yagami starring, but we also see Masaharu Kaito, Issei Hoshino, Saori Shirosaki, and a few more. It certainly seems that Lost Judgment will have a great mix of old and new when it launches.

Speaking of the release date, Lost Judgment will launch worldwide on September 24 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. That’s a big move for a series that traditionally staggers its launches between the Japan release and the rest of the world. Now, all fans will get to enjoy the new game at the same time.