Luffy and pals stretch out in the final One Piece Odyssey trailer before launch

Bandai Namco has released the official launch trailer for One Piece Odyssey, giving fans one last look at the game before it officially releases on January 13. The new trailer features quite a lot of footage from the game, including never-before-seen cutscenes and gameplay mechanics. It shows off more about the strange new island Luffy and the Straw Hats are stranded on, such as the types of monsters the characters will be facing.

The launch trailer was released on Bandai Namco’s official YouTube channel. The trailer also shows more about the two new characters for Odyssey: Lim and Adio. Lim is described as a mysterious girl who has a hatred towards pirates, whereas Adio is a drifter with that dual wields pistols and has other odd powers. One Piece Odyssey has an original story written by the manga’s author, Eiichiro Oda. The game will also have the Straw Hat crew go through their past adventures, including Alabasta, Water 7, and Dressrosa.

One Piece Odyssey is a turn-based action RPG that takes place on a mysterious island within the Gran Line in the fictional world of One Piece. The game stars Luffy, a young man with the power to stretch his limbs, and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates. In Odyssey, the crew needs to navigate through dungeons and other areas to discover the secrets of the unknown island. The One Piece Odyssey Demo is available to download on the PlayStation and Xbox for fans who want to test the game before committing to a purchase. The game will release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.

One Piece is a long-running manga series that has been adapted into an anime show, several movies, and dozens of games. The series is about Luffy traveling across the ocean with his crew to find the notorious One Piece treasure. The series is known for its cartoony logic, absurd story arcs, and boundless creativity.