Madden 21 patch 1.05 – Day 1 patch notes

After a week of Madden players having early access to Madden 21, the developers have launched a new patch that coincides with launch day. The patch addresses a number of issues, including slow Madden Ultimate Team screens, which has been a common complaint among players.

In addition, the patch also fixes a number of cosmetic issues, such as replacing the old New Era Field name with Bills Stadium, as well as purging the remaining references of the Washington Redskins branding. See the full patch notes direct from the developers below.

Face of the Franchise

Resolved an issue in Face of the Franchise Legacy where the Player Archetype players chosen in certain sequences did not follow them into the NFL

A number of soft-locks were fixed that were impacting players

Fixed an issue where the user’s avatar skin tone wasn’t always carrying over into NFL cinematics

Resolved an issue where there was no season game in one of the storylines

Fixed a visual bug where the coach’s head wasn’t loading during cinematic storyline sequences

Madden Ultimate Team

Fixed an issue where users were experiencing long load-times when entering or leaving sub-menus in MUT

Superstar KO

Replaced a placeholder model for a coach in Superstar KO: Backyard Heroes

Content Updates