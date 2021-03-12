Madden could soon be released for Nintendo Switch, according to EA job listing

Just three days after Electronic Arts had ported over their beloved Apex Legends battle royale to the Nintendo Switch, the publisher is now indicating it might bring the renown Madden NFL series to the hybrid console, as well.

First reported by YouTuber Doctre81, EA Sports has published a LinkedIn job listing for an Online Software Engineer, who is recommended to have experience with “Microsoft, Sony, or Nintendo game consoles or other embedded systems.” Although as general as this may be, EA has since edited the post, now asking applicants to specifically have experience developing a game for one of these three consoles.

As Doctre81 notes, the publisher’s previous job openings that pertained to the football simulator did not make mention of the Nintendo Switch. If this in fact more than a grain of salt, this supported Switch entry would be the first Madden title to land on a Nintendo platform since Madden 13 on the Wii U.

With yearly installments of the NFL franchise typically releasing in August, it would certainly be more likely Nintendo fans would receive a port of Madden 22 rather than of Madden 21 — especially with the recent season coming to a close.

Aside from Apex Legends, EA has given the latest Nintendo console some attention with its sports franchises. Within the last year, Switch owners have already witnessed a new (but lackluster) FIFA, along with Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, arrive on the system.

Related: The next generation of Madden 21 is here, but is it worth it?