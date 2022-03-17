Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update 2.0.0 adds Booster Course Pass support, but you can’t play it yet

Nintendo has released a new update for its ever-popular kart-racing game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that adds in support for the incoming Booster Course Pass. Once you have downloaded the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 2.0.0 update, you can take a look at the now named Cups, but you cannot play on any of them. Nintendo you tease.

The first wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass is releasing on March 18, and the game’s version 2.0.0 update simply adds support for it so it’s ready as soon as the two cups and eight tracks of the first wave of DLC go live. Make sure you’ve pre-loaded the Booster Course Pass so you can play on remastered versions of Coconut Mall, Choco Mountain, and more as soon as they’re available.

Tantalizingly, we can take a look at the upcoming waves of the Booster Course Pass and we now know what they’re called. Unfortunately, no new tracks have been confirmed as of writing. The full list of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Cups is as follows (from left to right in rows as seen in-game):

Golden Dash Cup

Lucky Cat Cup

Turnip Cup

Propeller Cup

Rock Cup

Moon Cup

Fruit Cup

Boomerang Cup

Feather Cup

Cherry Cup

Acorn Cup

Spiny cup

Hopefully, some of the tracks we want to see included in the Booster Course Pass will be added in future waves. With five new waves releasing every so often between now and the end of 2023, there is plenty of new content to keep Mario Kart 8 Deluxe interesting.