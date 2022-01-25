Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will go temporarily offline tomorrow
The game will be down for a few hours for “expected and standard maintenance.”
Nintendo megahit Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be temporarily offline tomorrow during peak hours. It will take a few hours over Tuesday for the maintenance work to be done.
The Japanese company announced the news through Twitter, stating that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will go offline from 4:30 PM to 9:00 PM Pacific Time tomorrow. No reason was given for the maintenance, but the developer did say that the game was to “undergo expected and standard maintenance.”
Nintendo ended the tweet by saying, “apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.” Let’s hope a little one’s birthday party doesn’t fall during that time. If that’s the case for you, we have a list of alternatives you can play instead; they’re all on Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.
Recent rumors have claimed that Mario Kart 9 will be announced later this year, likely during E3. Mario Kart 9 is in active development and comes with a new twist,” said Kantan Games’ CEO Dr. Serkan Toto to GamesIndustry.biz.
As the most recent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold nearly 40 million copies by November 2021, we’ll likely see a new game enter shortly to capitalize on the game’s popularity in the market in 2022.