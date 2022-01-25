Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will go temporarily offline tomorrow

Nintendo megahit Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be temporarily offline tomorrow during peak hours. It will take a few hours over Tuesday for the maintenance work to be done.

The Japanese company announced the news through Twitter, stating that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will go offline from 4:30 PM to 9:00 PM Pacific Time tomorrow. No reason was given for the maintenance, but the developer did say that the game was to “undergo expected and standard maintenance.”

On Jan. 25 from 4:30 PM to 9:00 PM PT, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will undergo expected and standard maintenance. Online Play features will not be available during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.https://t.co/W7SJlsUtsE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 25, 2022

Nintendo ended the tweet by saying, “apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.” Let’s hope a little one’s birthday party doesn’t fall during that time. If that’s the case for you, we have a list of alternatives you can play instead; they’re all on Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Recent rumors have claimed that Mario Kart 9 will be announced later this year, likely during E3. Mario Kart 9 is in active development and comes with a new twist,” said Kantan Games’ CEO Dr. Serkan Toto to GamesIndustry.biz.

As the most recent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold nearly 40 million copies by November 2021, we’ll likely see a new game enter shortly to capitalize on the game’s popularity in the market in 2022.