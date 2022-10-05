Mario’s design for The Super Mario Bros. movie has been leaked… by a McDonald’s employee?

The Super Mario Bros. movie has left Mario fans wondering what the film will be like. With the upcoming movie trailer dropping on October 6, people are wondering what will Mario’s voice sound like and how the character will look. Despite years of Mario video game releases, Mario’s appearance might not be identical to the game designs.

Today, Mario fans have their answer to Mario’s appearance in the movie, and it’s thanks to a McDonald’s employee. By including an image of promotional McDonald’s material, an image of Mario as he would appear in the movie is on display.

In the ConnorEatsPants Discord channel, a McDonald’s employee dropped an image into the chat that shows some McDonald’s promotional material. One picture that appeared to be part of a calendar item shows Mario, which looks similar to the animated version shown during the Nintendo Direct announcement.

did a McDonalds employee in the ConnorEatsPants discord just leak the first photo of Mario in the Mario Movie pic.twitter.com/DK7hITeJAP — connor (@ConnorEatsPants) October 5, 2022

Mario’s appearance doesn’t look too different from his appearance in video games. It’s not dissimilar to what his appearance would look like in games such as Mario + Rabbids. There were going to be differences in the animation model, but the image shown on the promotional material is close to what most people would expect Mario to look like.

While a still image provides us with a first look at Mario’s movie appearance, seeing him move around and speak will give us a better impression of what Mario will look like in the movie. The Super Mario Bros. movie trailer is coming out on October 6 during a Nintendo Direct.

The Super Mario Bros. movie isn’t going to hit theaters until early 2023, but the trailer should give us a good first look at what content will be in the film, what the story will be about, and the appearance of some prominent characters.