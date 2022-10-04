Super Mario Bros. Movie Nintendo Direct will finally let us hear Mario’s voice

Ever since the Super Mario Bros. Movie was announced, we’ve had questions, mostly about what the movie would look and sound like. This week, we’re finally going to see and hear it in action.

A teaser trailer was already set to air during New York Comic Con 2022 this week, but according to Nintendo’s Twitter account, we’re getting a movie-focused Direct as well. The presentation will air Thursday, October 6 at 4:05 PM ET / 1:05 PT. You can watch through the NYCC website five minutes early or on Nintendo’s YouTube channel at the scheduled time. It’s not clear how long the Direct itself will be; if it only includes the movie trailer, then it won’t be more than a few minutes. If there’s other important information, then the broadcast will last a bit longer. One thing’s for sure: “no game information will be featured” in this Direct.

Tune in at 1:05 p.m. PT on 10/6 for a #NintendoDirect: The Super Mario Bros. Movie presentation introducing the world premiere trailer for the upcoming film (no game information will be featured).



📽️: https://t.co/I868SmSpV2 pic.twitter.com/hqlO0SfLbe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 4, 2022

At this stage, we already know quite a lot about the Super Mario Bros. Movie. The list of voice actors is quite substantial, featuring Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) as Peach, Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Luigi, Keegan-Micheal Key (Key and Peele) as Toad, and more. Mario himself will be voiced by Parks and Recreation and Guardians of the Galaxy alum Chris Pratt, and we’ve been waiting to hear his voice in particular.

As for the movie’s final release date, it’s coming to theaters on April 7, 2023. It was initially meant to release this year, but it was pushed to 2023. While we wait these last few days to see the trailer, we can get a good sense of the art direction from the promo image above — the material of the denim outfit and wool hat is quite detailed.

Mario Bros. is coming next year, but there are even more video game movies in the works. Beyond Good & Evil, BioShock, Borderlands, and more are in various phases of production with no release date attached.