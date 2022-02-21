Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy didn’t meet launch sales expectations, Square Enix intends to “make up” for its slow start

Square Enix has revealed that its published Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy underperformed at launch based on its initial sales expectations. Expectations surrounding the game were high given strong reviews and what with it being based on a popular Marvel series.

As part of its recently uploaded 3Q FY2022/3 financial results briefing, Square Enix revealed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy “undershot” the initial expectations that were placed on it. Square Enix explained that “despite strong reviews, the game’s sales on launch undershot [its] initial expectations.” This is something of a surprise given the popularity of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in wider entertainment.

It was revealed, though, sales of the game did pick up after launch following “sales initiatives” that Square Enix “kicked off in November 2021 and continued into the new year.” This sales growth was welcomed by the publisher, but more is planned to help push the game’s initially underwhelming sales performance.

Square Enix intends “to work to continue to expand sales to make up for the title’s slow start.” This could mean anything. A price cut could help boost the game’s sales, and DLC could reinvigorate user interest in the title. It remains to be seen what Square Enix has up its sleeves to help make up for Guardians of the Galaxy’s disappointing launch.